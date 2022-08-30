Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE: AKA) recently:

8/11/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – a.k.a. Brands was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

7/22/2022 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $5.00.

7/22/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $5.00.

7/20/2022 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AKA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $268.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

