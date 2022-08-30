Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

BAB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,782. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

