Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Decreased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 7.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $41,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 64,147 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after buying an additional 75,107 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,480. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

