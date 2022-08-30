Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,457,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $700,796,000 after purchasing an additional 270,511 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.5% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 31,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $431.61. 20,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.90. The company has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

