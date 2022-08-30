International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

