International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.47. 43,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

