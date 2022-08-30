Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 242,961 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. 662,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,127,512. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

