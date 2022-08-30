Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 479,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 133,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

