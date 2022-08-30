INT Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (INT)

INT (INT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, INT has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $945,458.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00159188 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004023 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134355 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032949 BTC.
INT Profile
INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official website is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.
Buying and Selling INT
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.
