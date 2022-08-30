Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells 9,894 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Unity Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of U traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,354. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Unity Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

