Insider Selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,593. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average is $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after buying an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

