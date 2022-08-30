Insider Selling: Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CEO Sells 18,611 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.43.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
