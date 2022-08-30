Insider Selling: Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CEO Sells 18,611 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after buying an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,944,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after buying an additional 63,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.