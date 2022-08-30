Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells 1,035,748 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 372,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.