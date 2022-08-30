Insider Buying: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.18. 4,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

