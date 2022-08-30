Insider Buying: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AZEK Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.89. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,144,000 after purchasing an additional 919,638 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,009,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,165,000 after purchasing an additional 257,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AZEK to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

