Insider Buying: Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) CEO Edward T. Hightower bought 10,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,150. The company has a market capitalization of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lordstown Motors

About Lordstown Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 685.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

