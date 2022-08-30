Insider Buying: Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) CEO Edward T. Hightower bought 10,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Lordstown Motors Price Performance
Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,150. The company has a market capitalization of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lordstown Motors
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.