Insider Buying: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Acquires 15,141 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin acquired 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $86,152.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,594.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 296,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,435. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

About Immersion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 754,286 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 508,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Immersion by 30,661.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 251,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

