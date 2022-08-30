Insider Buying: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Acquires 15,141 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin acquired 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $86,152.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,594.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 296,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,435. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.78.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immersion (IMMR)
