Innovation Blockchain Payment Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $470,228.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $536,675.08 and $470,228.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

