ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.99. ING Groep shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 111,383 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.
ING Groep Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
ING Groep Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after buying an additional 2,920,134 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after buying an additional 1,060,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.