ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.99. ING Groep shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 111,383 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after buying an additional 2,920,134 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after buying an additional 1,060,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.