InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

INFU traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,005. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 million, a PE ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 1.11. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.