InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
InfuSystem Stock Performance
INFU traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,005. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 million, a PE ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 1.11. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.
InfuSystem Company Profile
