indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,031,172 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $8.22.

INDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $55,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,718.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $55,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,718.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,703,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,240.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $3,304,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

