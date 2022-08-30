Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.72

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 5459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

