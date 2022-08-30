Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.72

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 5459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.
IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.
The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
