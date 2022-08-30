Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
