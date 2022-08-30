ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN opened at $5.80 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 75,547 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $15,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

