ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0017 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $21,719.30 and $901.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00240145 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,019,972 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

