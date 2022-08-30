ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $878.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $28,919.17 and approximately $878.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00250785 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,019,972 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

