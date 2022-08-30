II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Sells $103,940.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

II-VI Trading Down 4.9 %

IIVI traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,657. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $75.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $16,550,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

