Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Tops $26,578.87

Ignition (IC) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $26,578.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

