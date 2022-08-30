ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.36. 380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $158.60 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.