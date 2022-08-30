i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 2.1 %

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 5,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $765.68 million, a P/E ratio of -36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

IIIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.