Hydro (HYDRO) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $328,370.43 and $5,395.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Hydro
Hydro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Buying and Selling Hydro
