HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,525,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,734,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.08.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in HP by 126.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of HP by 174.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

