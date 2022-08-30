HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 1.4 %

HP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,268,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,734,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 422,318 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in HP by 460.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 387,889 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in HP by 29.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 21.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after buying an additional 194,852 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

