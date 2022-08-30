Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Houlihan Lokey worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.2 %

HLI stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.