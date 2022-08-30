Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Raised by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

NYSE:HLI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,044. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

