Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 483,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,180. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.