Hord Price Up 1.1% This Week (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Hord has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $445,293.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00833281 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hord
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.
Buying and Selling Hord
Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.