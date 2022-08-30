Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.70

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
