Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.45

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.45 and last traded at $66.71, with a volume of 18991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

