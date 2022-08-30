Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

Several research firms recently commented on HOC. Barclays dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 67.05 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £344.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.00. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 65.13 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.84%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

