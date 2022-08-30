HM Payson & Co. Sells 5,727 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

