HM Payson & Co. Sells 50,200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 702,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after acquiring an additional 201,795 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,774. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

