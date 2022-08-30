HM Payson & Co. Purchases 160 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 651,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $29,146,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $9.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.11. 19,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.13. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $298.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

