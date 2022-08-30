HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 7,726.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.09.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.65. 2,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $220.72 and a twelve month high of $405.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

