HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 100,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEFA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,446,601 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14.

