HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

