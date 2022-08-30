HM Payson & Co. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 467,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,253,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

