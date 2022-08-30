HM Payson & Co. Has $1.26 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.61. 7,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.