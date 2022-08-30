Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $833,682.83

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $833,682.83 and approximately $1,064.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,267.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00134606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00084892 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

