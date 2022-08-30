Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.58

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Hino Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

Featured Articles

